AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-15

UK stocks shine with weekly gains

Reuters Published 15 Jul, 2024 07:03am

LONDON: London stocks ended the week on a positive note, as investors shrugged off slightly higher than expected US producer prices, maintaining hopes for a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4%, after hitting a one-week high earlier in the session.

The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 closed 0.1% higher at 21,202.89 after touching a more than two-year high on Thursday.

Both indexes notched a second consecutive week of gains and extended their winning streak to a third straight day.

Investor sentiment was buoyed globally by increased bets of an interest rate cut by the Fed in September, after data showed a surprise drop in US consumer prices for June on Thursday.

The producer price numbers in the US did little to change bets around a rate cut by the Fed by September - traders are still pricing in a 95% chance.

As earnings season commences in major economies, investors will keep an eye on quarterly results to gauge the state of corporates.

Major US banks such as J.P Morgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup kicked off the earnings season with a mixed batch of results.

The banking sector in the UK gained 0.1%.

Precious metal miners fell 1.7% in tandem with gold prices.

Utility stocks took a breather and fell the most on the FTSE 100, after gaining between 2.6%-10% in the previous session.

The utilities sector also lost 1.3% UK’s consumer prices figures are due next week, which will be in the spotlight, against the backdrop of a new government and as the Bank of England’s August meeting inches closer.

“It will be a pretty packed week ahead with both the key labour market and inflation reports out. We will also get the latest retail sales report for June alongside the latest public finances report,” Sanjay Raja, Chief UK Economist at Deutsche Bank said in a note.

London stocks FTSE 250 FTSE 100 index UK stocks

Comments

200 characters

UK stocks shine with weekly gains

Different modules of trade, business with Russia under study

President, PM condemn attack

PTI says has submitted affidavits of 25 MNAs to ECP

Up to July 2024: FBR integrates 8,949 big retailers into POS system

Flour mills resume operations

FBR asked to bring all hidden issues before PM immediately

BMP for revisiting power purchase contracts with a view to reducing energy cost

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

11 KP seats: SC decision paves way for Senate elections

Excessive fees/charges Iraq’s envoy hands list of travel agents to interior minister

Read more stories