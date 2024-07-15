Prices of important kitchen items soar

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities including live chicken/meat, vegetables, packed-milk, powder milk, grocery items have raised in the retail market, said in a weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

One kilogram of live chicken is being sold at Rs405 against the price of Rs380-390/kg in the previous week. Cow meat without bone was available at Rs900-1000/kg and within bone at Rs700-800/kg against the official fixed price.

From Rs30-40 and Rs50-80 per litre increase in almost all packed milk, milk powder was witnessed in the open market, the survey said. However, no change in prices of cooking oil and ghee and sugar was witnessed.

Shopkeepers warned prices will go up after supply of fresh commodities and further increase in prices of petroleum products.

Price of tomatoes dropped at Rs120-150 against the price of Rs250/kg in the previous week while the price of onion has decreased as available at Rs100-120/kg against the price of Rs150/ kg. The prices of ginger and garlic remained unchanged as available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively.

Potatoes price is also unchanged as available at Rs120-150/kg. The price of green chili has dropped as available at Rs200/kg against the price of Rs400/kg in the previous week. Other veggie prices have also touched a new peak, making it hard for the common man to buy this essential commodity at a higher price. Peas was being sold at Rs250/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kilo, ladyfinger Rs200-150/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs80-100/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80-100/ kilo, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs400/kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100/kg, cabbage at Rs150-160/kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Owing the ongoing strike of millers and Atta dealers across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, not only prices have gone up but also shortage of flour owing to low supply. From Rs100-200 per 20 kg sac has increased while from Rs500-1000 per 80 kg 80-kg flour bag increase was witnessed in the open market, the survey noted.

Mixed trend in prices of pulses and grocery items

was registered in the retail market.

According to the survey, good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340/kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs600/kg, dal masoor at Rs320/kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big size white Channa at Rs360/kg, small size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Sugar was available at Rs150/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs144 per kg, the survey said.

Flour, maida and choker flour, prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of the fruits; apple was available at Rs200-250/kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, strawberry at Rs200-300/kg, melon at Rs100-120/kg, watermelon at Rs70/kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024