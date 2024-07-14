AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Shannen Doherty, star of ‘Beverly Hills: 90210,’ dies at 53: media

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2024 08:36pm

WASHINGTON: Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her role in the high school drama series “Beverly Hills 90210,” died after a long fight with breast cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to People.

Sloane said Doherty died Saturday “after many years of fighting the disease.”

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane added.

Donald Sutherland, star of ‘M.A.S.H’ and ‘The Hunger Games’, dead at 88

According to Variety, Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and was in remission in 2017. But by 2019 the cancer had returned and spread.

Doherty rocketed to fame in the 1990s playing the role of the teenaged Brenda Walsh, who along with her brother Dylan, played by Jason Priestley, arrived at the Los Angeles enclave for the rich from the more quaint Minnesota.

“Beverly Hills: 90210” was a massive hit, with viewers particularly riveted by the rivalry between Doherty’s Brenda and Kelly, played by Jennie Garth, for the affections of heartthrob Dylan.

Dylan was played by Luke Perry who died in 2019.

At its height, the show was a cultural phenomenon, known for introducing touchy topics like racism, drug abuse and teenage sexuality to a hit evening soap opera.

Doherty left the show after the fourth season amid reports of on-set tensions, but she later revisited the character for reboots of the series in 2008 and 2019.

She later starred in the series “Charmed,” playing the oldest of three sisters, who discover that they are witches.

She also appeared in the cult teen classic, “Heathers,” as well as in indie auteur Kevin Smith’s “Mallrats” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”

Shannen Doherty

Comments

200 characters

Shannen Doherty, star of ‘Beverly Hills: 90210,’ dies at 53: media

World leaders condemn shooting at Trump rally, denounce political violence

US President Joe Biden condemns ‘sick’ Trump shooting, campaign suspends ads

‘Shocking development’: PM Shehbaz condemns assassination attempt on Trump

PTI activist Sanam Javed rearrested after brief release, lawyer says

Court sends Imran, Bushra on 8-day remand in new Toshakhana case

Gaza officials say 90 Palestinians killed as Israel targets Hamas military chief

WCL 2024 final: netizens react as India Champions beat Pakistan to win trophy

Saudi bourse gains on US rate cut hopes, Egypt stocks fall after Gaza attack

Russia says it has captured another village in eastern Ukraine

SLA on 37-month EFF: $7bn new loan deal reached with IMF

Read more stories