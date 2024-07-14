Shannen Doherty, star of ‘Beverly Hills: 90210,’ dies at 53: media

WASHINGTON: Actress Shannen Doherty, known for her role in the high school drama series “Beverly Hills 90210,” died after a long fight with breast cancer, People magazine reported on Sunday.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty,” Doherty’s publicist Leslie Sloane said in a statement to People.

Sloane said Doherty died Saturday “after many years of fighting the disease.”

“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace,” Sloane added.

According to Variety, Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and was in remission in 2017. But by 2019 the cancer had returned and spread.

Doherty rocketed to fame in the 1990s playing the role of the teenaged Brenda Walsh, who along with her brother Dylan, played by Jason Priestley, arrived at the Los Angeles enclave for the rich from the more quaint Minnesota.

“Beverly Hills: 90210” was a massive hit, with viewers particularly riveted by the rivalry between Doherty’s Brenda and Kelly, played by Jennie Garth, for the affections of heartthrob Dylan.

Dylan was played by Luke Perry who died in 2019.

At its height, the show was a cultural phenomenon, known for introducing touchy topics like racism, drug abuse and teenage sexuality to a hit evening soap opera.

Doherty left the show after the fourth season amid reports of on-set tensions, but she later revisited the character for reboots of the series in 2008 and 2019.

She later starred in the series “Charmed,” playing the oldest of three sisters, who discover that they are witches.

She also appeared in the cult teen classic, “Heathers,” as well as in indie auteur Kevin Smith’s “Mallrats” and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.”