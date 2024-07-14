AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Markets

Saudi bourse gains on US rate cut hopes, Egypt stocks fall after Gaza attack

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2024 06:40pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s stock market closed higher on Sunday as investors turned their focus to US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, while Egypt’s main index retreated amid rising tensions in Gaza.

US producer prices increased slightly more than expected in June amid a rise in the cost of services, but that did not change expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates in September.

Markets have now priced in a quarter percentage-point cut in September compared with seeing just over a 50% chance of that a month ago.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is usually guided by the Fed’s decisions as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

UAE stock markets end mixed amid Fed pause hopes

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.8%, with Al Taiseer Group advancing 10%, and Al Rajhi Bank closing up 1.1%.

In Qatar, the index eased 0.1%, hit by a 0.4% fall in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Oil futures prices settled slightly lower on Friday as investors weighed weaker US consumer sentiment against mounting hopes for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index dropped 0.9%, as most of its constituents were in negative territory including Talaat Mostafa Group, which was down 3.9%.

The Egyptian market drop follows an Israeli airstrike in Gaza that according to the enclave’s health ministry killed at least 90 Palestinians in a designated humanitarian zone on Saturday. Israel said the attack had targeted Hamas chief Mohammed Deif.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.8% to 11,882

QATAR down 0.1% to 10,172

EGYPT lost 0.9% to 28,042

BAHRAIN lost 0.5% to 1,982

OMAN eased 0.1% to 4,700

KUWAIT gained 0.5% to 7,789

