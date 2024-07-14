Russia says it has captured another village in eastern Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia on Sunday said it had captured another village in south-eastern Ukraine as it continues to make battlefield gains in the conflict that is now into its third year.

“Units from the Vostok troops captured the village of Urozhaine” in the Donetsk region, the Russian defence ministry announced in its daily report.

The village was one of the few that Ukraine won back during its 2023 offensive.

Russia has been slowly taking territory in eastern Ukraine since that failed Ukrainian counter-offensive, as Kyiv’s troops struggle with shortages of munitions and manpower.

5 killed by Russian fire in Ukraine: governors

Russian troops also went on the attack in May in the region of Kharkiv in the north-east, but their advances quickly stalled as Ukraine rushed in reinforcements, leaving it exposed on other fronts.

President Vladimir Putin has said he is willing to discuss peace terms if Ukrainian forces fully withdraw from four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed, but which it only partially occupies. These demands have been rejected by Kyiv and its Westerner backers.