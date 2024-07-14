Germany’s Olaf Scholz condemns shooting of Trump as ‘despicable’

BERLIN: Germany’s Olaf Scholz on Sunday called the shooting of Donald Trump at a campaign rally on Saturday a despicable act, describing the violent attack as a threat to democracy.

In a post on X, Scholz said: “The attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable.

I wish him a speedy recovery.

Trump survives assassination attempt at campaign rally after major security lapse

My thoughts are also with the people who were affected by the attack.

Such acts of violence threaten democracy.“