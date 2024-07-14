AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
NAB ‘arrests’ IK, wife in new Toshakhana case

Fazal Sher Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in a new Toshakhana case hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case. Sources said the NAB arrested Khan and his wife in a new Toshakhana case regarding the alleged illegal possession and sale of seven high-value watches and other precious gifts, including diamond and gold jewellery. They said a NAB team, led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, arrived at Adiala Jail and took Khan and his wife into custody under a new case.

They said the bureau started this inquiry in May this year. According to the NAB report, the allegations involve the unauthorised sale of valuable items such as Graff and Rolex watches, as well as diamond and gold jewellery. The report said these gifts were sold without being legally owned or deposited in the Toshakhana as required by law.

Imran, Bushra arrested in new Toshakhana case by NAB

As per the report, NAB headquarters received a source report regarding the illegal purchase/retention of gifted state items at considerably lower rates and subsequent sale of the same by Imran Khan who served as the prime minister of Pakistan from 2018 to April 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

