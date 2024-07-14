AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
‘Rising taxes, costly utilities are threatening survival of SMEs’

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2024 02:55am

KARACHI: The increase in multiple taxes in the recent budget coupled with the high cost of utilities have surged the cost of production of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), threatening the survival of hundreds of business units, leading to possible shutdowns, layoffs, and a decline in exports.

This was stated by President Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI), Syed Raza Hussain, while commenting on the dire situation of industries and SMEs.

The combined impact of high utility costs and heavy taxation is proving detrimental to the SME sector. Many businesses are on the brink of closure, unable to sustain operations under the financial strain, he said and added.

The downturn in SME activity is expected to negatively affect Pakistan’s exports; as these businesses scale back or shut down, export volumes are likely to decline, exacerbating the country’s trade deficit.

“We are struggling to keep our doors open. The cost of electricity alone has increased many folds since last year. If the situation doesn’t improve, we may have no choice but to shut down our operations, he remarked.”

One of the primary issues SMEs are facing is the escalating cost of utilities, including electricity prices, which have surged significantly over the past year. This is driven by a combination of increased global fuel prices and inefficiencies within the national grid. President FBATI said that water and gas prices have also seen substantial hikes, further straining the operational budgets of small businesses.

He mentioned the government did not announce any financing scheme for SMEs to accelerate economic activities within the country in the budget despite the central bank’s proposal for the government to provide risk coverage through funds in the budget to empower banks on their fresh financing to SMEs.

