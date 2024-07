BEIJING: China’s coal imports in June rose 12% year-on-year, customs data showed on Friday, as heatwaves in the world’s top consumer of the fuel supported demand.

Shipments to China were 44.6 million metric tons in June, according to the Generation Administration of Customs. That was up from 43.82 million tons in May.

Record high temperatures swept across northwest and east China in June, boosting electricity demand as people turned on their air conditioning to stay cool.