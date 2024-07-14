Moderate business on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18000 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,800 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs 19,200 to Rs 19,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 8,800 to Rs 9,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,300 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg.

2600 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 2000 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 18,150 per maund, 400 bales of Shah Pur Chakar, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18, 100 per maund and 400 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 19,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,300 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 380 per kg.

