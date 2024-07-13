AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
Israel PM says ‘no certainty’ Hamas military chief killed in Gaza strike

AFP Published July 13, 2024

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday his government had “no certainty” that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in a strike that officials in Hamas-run Gaza said killed dozens.

“Israel attacked Gaza today in an attempt to eliminate Mohammed Deif and his deputy, Rafa Salama,” Netanyahu told a press conference hours after the attack on Al-Mawasi, a designated safe zone in Gaza’s south sheltering displaced Palestinians.

“There is no certainty that the two were eliminated,” he added.

According to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, 90 people were killed and 300 wounded in the strike on Al-Mawasi, near the southern city of Khan Yunis.

Israel had designated the area a safe zone and told civilians in other areas in Gaza to go there for safety.

Israeli army radio says Hamas military chief targeted in Gaza strike

Netanyahu described Deif, head of the Hamas military wing, as “the planner and leader” of the October 7 attack that set off the Gaza war.

Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas and bring back all hostages from Gaza.

“The elimination of the heads of Hamas advances the achievement of all our objectives,” said the right-wing premier who faces mounting opposition to the conduct of the war.

“In recent weeks, we have identified clear cracks within Hamas,” he added.

“Today’s operation also contributes to this, regardless of what its outcomes will be.”

