AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-13

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.11pc

Tahir Amin Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:47am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended July 11, 2024, increased by 0.11 per cent due to an increase in the prices of chicken (16.34 per cent), powdered milk (6.07 per cent), pulse gram (3.47 per cent), lawn cloth (2.43 per cent), long cloth (1.58 per cent), milk fresh (1.37 per cent) and masoor (1.23 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.33 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), tomatoes (124.55 per cent), onions (86.17 per cent), chilies powder (55.00 per cent), pulse gram (37.67 per cent), garlic (36.20 per cent), powered milk (33.33 per cent), moong (28.59 per cent), shirting (27.08 per cent), salt powder (26.79 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), LPG (23.93 per cent), beef (22.59 per cent), maash (22.46 per cent) and electricity charges for q1 (21.46 per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (32.44 per cent), chicken (16.40 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (14.74 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (11.60 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.18 per cent), mustard oil (8.34 per cent), tea Lipton (2.52 per cent), rice basmati broken (1.99 per cent) and eggs (1.16 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 per cent) items increased, six (11.76 per cent) items decreased and 22 (43.14 per cent) items remained stable. The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 318.96 points against 318.61 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

inflation food prices SPI food inflation commodity prices SPI inflation Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.11pc

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories