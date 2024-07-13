Weekly SPI inflation up 0.11pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended July 11, 2024, increased by 0.11 per cent due to an increase in the prices of chicken (16.34 per cent), powdered milk (6.07 per cent), pulse gram (3.47 per cent), lawn cloth (2.43 per cent), long cloth (1.58 per cent), milk fresh (1.37 per cent) and masoor (1.23 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 23.33 per cent mainly due to an increase in the prices of gas charges for q1 (570 per cent), tomatoes (124.55 per cent), onions (86.17 per cent), chilies powder (55.00 per cent), pulse gram (37.67 per cent), garlic (36.20 per cent), powered milk (33.33 per cent), moong (28.59 per cent), shirting (27.08 per cent), salt powder (26.79 per cent), gents sandal (25.01 per cent), LPG (23.93 per cent), beef (22.59 per cent), maash (22.46 per cent) and electricity charges for q1 (21.46 per cent), while decrease is observed in the prices of wheat flour (32.44 per cent), chicken (16.40 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (14.74 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (11.60 per cent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (11.18 per cent), mustard oil (8.34 per cent), tea Lipton (2.52 per cent), rice basmati broken (1.99 per cent) and eggs (1.16 per cent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10 per cent) items increased, six (11.76 per cent) items decreased and 22 (43.14 per cent) items remained stable. The SPI for the week under review was recorded at 318.96 points against 318.61 points registered in the previous week, according to the PBS data released on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024