AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-13

India announces ‘Murder of Constitution Day’ remembrance

AFP Published 13 Jul, 2024 07:28am

NEW DELHI: India said Friday it would hold an annual “Murder of the Constitution Day” from next year, commemorating a dark historical chapter tied to the family of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chief political rival. June 25, 2025 will mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, when then-premier Indira Gandhi suspended the constitution in response to a court ruling that threatened her hold on power.

The following months saw thousands of activists jailed, press freedoms suspended and an abusive compulsory sterilisation campaign that forced millions of men to receive vasectomies in an abortive population control effort. Modi said on social media platform X that the new day of remembrance would “serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over”. “It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency.”

A government notice announcing the new remembrance day said that June 25 would recommit Indians “to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power in future”. Indira was the daughter of India’s first post-independence leader Jawaharlal Nehru, whose Congress party led the successful battle against British colonial rule. Her grandson Rahul Gandhi is the leader of India’s opposition in parliament and the de facto leader of Congress.

Rahul has routinely accused Modi of not respecting India’s constitution, echoing rights groups who say the Hindu-nationalist premier’s administration has targeted critics and restricted press freedoms.

Modi in turn has invoked the Emergency along with other contentious chapters of Indian history to insist that Rahul belongs to a bloodline unfit to govern the country. Rahul has steered Congress to three successive election losses to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

But his leadership was buoyed by a better than expected result in this year’s poll which deprived the BJP of a parliamentary majority and forced Modi to rely on coalition allies to govern.

Narendra Modi India BJP Rahul Gandhi Congress party Indira Gandhi

Comments

200 characters

India announces ‘Murder of Constitution Day’ remembrance

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories