AGL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.22%)
AIRLINK 103.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.58%)
BOP 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
CNERGY 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
DCL 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.65%)
DFML 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
FCCL 22.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 40.88 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (7.02%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.65%)
HUBC 160.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.88%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
KOSM 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
MLCF 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.49%)
NBP 53.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.42%)
OGDC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.72%)
PAEL 25.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.04%)
PPL 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
PRL 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.64%)
PTC 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.22%)
SEARL 59.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.82%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
TREET 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
TRG 55.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.37%)
UNITY 34.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,536 Decreased By -8.5 (-0.1%)
BR30 27,187 Decreased By -204 (-0.74%)
KSE100 79,944 Decreased By -48.3 (-0.06%)
KSE30 25,500 Decreased By -43.9 (-0.17%)
Jul 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-13

Exporters urged to focus on Malawi

Recorder Report Published 13 Jul, 2024 06:13am

KARACHI: Abdullah Zaki, honorary Consul General of Malawi in Pakistan, explained that there is an enormous potential for Pakistani exporters in Malawi in diverse sectors – textiles, rice, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, sports goods, construction materials, motorcycles, etc.

Malawi is also a great destination for Pakistani industrialists as labour is cheap and taxation is low, he added.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has welcomed the appointment of Abdullah Zaki as the honorary consul general of the Republic of Malawi on behalf of the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan.

He emphasised that Abdullah Zaki is from within the business community; and, FPCCI is confident that he will be able to open the doors of Malawi for Pakistani exporters.

Sheikh highlighted that Southeast African country of Malawi has a population of 25 million people; but, our exports to them is only $9 million per year. This makes it clear that we have a substantive potential to increase our exports.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, proposed that the business community of Pakistan should be given visas swiftly and facilitated to explore the Malawian market.

He further elaborated that Pakistan should also explore people-to-people and cultural relations with Malawi as some of the Pakistani businessmen have established significant footprint in Malawi and Muslims are in big numbers in Malawi, as well.

Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI, stressed that Malawi should enable the enhancement of volume of the tea imports from Malawi to Pakistan. It is a win-win scenario as Pakistan is one of the top 5 importers of tea in the world as it imports around $600 million of tea every year and Pakistan can import price-competitive tea from Malawi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FPCCI Pakistani exporters Atif Ikram Sheikh Abdullah Zaki

Comments

200 characters

Exporters urged to focus on Malawi

Briefing to NA panel: New revenue measures won’t be withdrawn: FBR chief

Privatisation of 3 electricity distribution cos: Appointment of financial advisor this year

PASSCO privatisation: PM for preparing action plan

Domestic consumers: Hike in power rates up to Rs7.12 notified

To be conducted by PPIB, CPPA-G and Nepra: Govt orders ‘audit’ of agreements with IPPs

ECP likely to meet next week

Development budget: FD unveils strategy for release of funds

MoF issues strategy for release of recurrent budget funds

Islamabad airport outsourcing: Bid submission date extended for two months

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance ties: FO

Read more stories