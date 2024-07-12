Unilever to cut a third of office jobs in Europe

Unilever plans to cut a third of all office roles in Europe by the end of 2025 as a part of a push by the CEO to revive growth at the struggling consumer goods giant.

“We are now, over the next few weeks, starting the consultation process with employees who may be impacted by the proposed changes,” a spokesperson for Unilever said in an email.

The company told senior executives on Wednesday that as many as 3,200 roles would be cut in Europe by the end of 2025, according to details of a company-wide call.

The FT first reported the details.

The cuts are part of a productivity programme announced in March, which included as many as 7,500 layoffs.

“The expected net impact in roles in Europe between now and the end of 2025 is in the range of 3,000 to 3,200 roles,” Constantina Tribou, chief human resources officer, said during the video call.

CEO Hein Schumacher, who took on that role last year, laid out plans in October to win back investor confidence by simplifying the business after it had underperformed in recent years.