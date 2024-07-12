AGL 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
AIRLINK 103.00 Increased By ▲ 7.90 (8.31%)
BOP 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
DCL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
DFML 42.99 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.78%)
DGKC 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
FCCL 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
FFBL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.46%)
FFL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUBC 163.70 Increased By ▲ 5.36 (3.39%)
HUMNL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.5%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
KOSM 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
MLCF 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.88%)
NBP 52.85 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.32%)
OGDC 132.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.2%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
PPL 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.08%)
PRL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
PTC 12.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SEARL 59.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.32%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.73%)
TOMCL 35.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.01%)
TREET 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
TRG 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.51%)
UNITY 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 8,544 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,391 Increased By 177.3 (0.65%)
KSE100 79,992 Increased By 95.5 (0.12%)
KSE30 25,544 Increased By 76.9 (0.3%)
Jul 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-12

PTCL Group signs javelin star Arshad Nadeem as brand ambassador

Press Release Published 12 Jul, 2024 05:48am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest telecom and ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) has signed Olympian and star javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem as its brand ambassador. The Group has planned an inspiring campaign to celebrate the life and professional journey of the star athlete, besides galvanizing nationwide support for him in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The initiative aligns with PTCL Group’s long-term commitment to support and celebrate national heroes by highlighting their stories of struggle and triumph to inspire the youth. The Group hopes that more talented youngsters will follow in their footsteps and bring honor to the nation.

Arshad Nadeem is a national sports hero, who achieved extraordinary feats in javelin throw at both national and international levels. In 2021, Arshad became the first Pakistani track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics and finished fifth in the Tokyo Olympics.

He won gold for Pakistan at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the country’s first athletic gold medal since 1962, and grabbed another gold at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games. Nadeem also secured a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where he also qualified for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The upcoming campaign from PTCL Group aims to celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s indomitable spirit, which drove him to overcome socio-economic barriers, and general systemic neglect for a sport that lacked public support and enthusiasm. Despite the challenges, he continued to train and excel with limited personal resources and eventually persevered. Recognizing his determination and quest for glory, PTCL Group honors him as an inspiration for youth and the nation. The initiative also aims to promote talent in sports beyond cricket, encouraging global competition in diverse disciplines.

Commenting on the initiative, Arshad Nadeem said, “I am grateful to PTCL & Ufone 4G for their unwavering support and encouragement. Their belief in my journey underscores the importance of perseverance and collective ambition in sports. It is heartening to see PTCL Group actively championing young talent. With such robust support, Pakistan can undoubtedly make a significant mark on the global sports landscape. As I prepare for the Olympics, I will do my utmost to honor the love and support I have received from PTCL Group and the nation.”

Chief Marketing Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Syed Atif Raza said, “Arshad Nadeem is a national hero, and his journey is a testament to the power of resilience and determination. He exemplifies what can be achieved through unwavering passion and dedication, and we are honored to stand behind him as he continues to make Pakistan proud on the global stage. By partnering with Arshad, we aim to highlight Pakistan’s exceptional talent and inspire a new standard of excellence in national sports, furthering PTCL Group’s commitment to promoting a vibrant sports culture in Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTCL group Ufone 4G Arshad Nadeem ICT services

Comments

200 characters

PTCL Group signs javelin star Arshad Nadeem as brand ambassador

Discos, KE’s base tariff raise bid: Nepra puts its stamp on govt’s proposed uniform SoTs

PD says ready to annul IPPs pacts if NA panel instructs

Traders, shopkeepers and retailers: FBR drafts ‘simple’ tax payment system

IMF will continue to discuss policy goals and actions

Taxing agriculture income: Understanding with provinces reached, claims Aurangzeb

CPPs more efficient than IPPs, KE: Jam

SBP allows IT cos to acquire shareholding in entities abroad

Economy on the right track: Group CEO Standard Chartered

Power bills: FBR to explain the reasons behind ‘two further taxes’ today

Excessive valuation of immovable properties: FTO’s directive to FBR

Read more stories