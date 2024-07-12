Markets Print 2024-07-12
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (July 11, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.00 280.50 AED 75.61 76.34
EURO 300.07 302.96 SAR 73.86 74.56
GBP 356.40 359.73 INTERBANK 278.50 278.70
JPY 1.70 1.74
=========================================================================
