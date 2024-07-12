KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 11, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,992.35 High: 80,114.73 Low: 79,708.87 Net Change: 150.79 Volume (000): 154,198 Value (000): 10,618,091 Makt Cap (000) 2,512,750,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,114.53 NET CH (+) 140.74 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,822.67 NET CH (-) 52.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,873.81 NET CH (-) 12.93 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,952.98 NET CH (+) 435.13 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,677.62 NET CH (-) 36.37 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,049.40 NET CH (+) 61.66 ------------------------------------ As on: 11- JULY -2024 ====================================

