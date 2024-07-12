Markets Print 2024-07-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 11, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (July 11, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,992.35
High: 80,114.73
Low: 79,708.87
Net Change: 150.79
Volume (000): 154,198
Value (000): 10,618,091
Makt Cap (000) 2,512,750,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,114.53
NET CH (+) 140.74
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,822.67
NET CH (-) 52.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,873.81
NET CH (-) 12.93
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,952.98
NET CH (+) 435.13
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,677.62
NET CH (-) 36.37
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,049.40
NET CH (+) 61.66
------------------------------------
As on: 11- JULY -2024
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments