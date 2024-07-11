Palm oil futures drop as June inventories surge to four-month high

NEW DELHI: Malaysian palm oil futures opened lower on Thursday, a day after the industry regulator said inventories in June surged to a four-month high.
Malaysian palm oil futures extend losses on rising stocks
The benchmark palm oil contract for September delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 6 ringgit or 0.15%, to 3,912 ringgit ($834.65) in early trading.
Fundamentals
Malaysia’s palm oil stocks at the end of June rose 4.35% from May to 1.83 million metric tons, the highest since February, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Wednesday.
The MPOB attributed the rise in stocks to a steeper decline in exports compared to production.
Crude palm oil production declined 5.23% from May to 1.62 million tons, while palm oil exports plunged 12.82% to 1.21 million tons.
A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 1.83 million tons, with output at 1.62 million tons and exports at 1.24 million tons.
Crude palm oil prices are expected to remain supported by tighter production conditions and strong demand from top buyers India and China, state agency Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC) said.
Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.9%.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.
Palm oil may retest support at 3,876 ringgit per metric ton, as its fall looks incomplete.
