KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 10, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 79,841.56
High:                      80,971.96
Low:                       79,841.32
Net Change:                   830.50
Volume (000):                230,911
Value (000):               9,771,554
Makt Cap (000)         2,508,013,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,973.79
NET CH                     (+) 17.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,875.06
NET CH                    (-) 117.31
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,886.74
NET CH                    (-) 280.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,517.85
NET CH                    (-) 257.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,713.99
NET CH                     (-) 79.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,987.74
NET CH                      (-) 5.80
------------------------------------
As on:                 10- July-2024
====================================

