Markets Print 2024-07-11
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 10, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (July 10, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 79,841.56
High: 80,971.96
Low: 79,841.32
Net Change: 830.50
Volume (000): 230,911
Value (000): 9,771,554
Makt Cap (000) 2,508,013,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,973.79
NET CH (+) 17.48
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,875.06
NET CH (-) 117.31
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,886.74
NET CH (-) 280.85
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,517.85
NET CH (-) 257.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,713.99
NET CH (-) 79.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,987.74
NET CH (-) 5.80
------------------------------------
As on: 10- July-2024
====================================
