==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 79,841.56 High: 80,971.96 Low: 79,841.32 Net Change: 830.50 Volume (000): 230,911 Value (000): 9,771,554 Makt Cap (000) 2,508,013,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,973.79 NET CH (+) 17.48 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,875.06 NET CH (-) 117.31 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,886.74 NET CH (-) 280.85 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,517.85 NET CH (-) 257.08 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,713.99 NET CH (-) 79.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,987.74 NET CH (-) 5.80 ------------------------------------ As on: 10- July-2024 ====================================

