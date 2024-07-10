AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.79%)
AIRLINK 95.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
BOP 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.53%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DCL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.49%)
DFML 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.61%)
DGKC 89.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
FFBL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.08%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
HUBC 158.34 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.4%)
KEL 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 38.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.39%)
NBP 51.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.92%)
OGDC 133.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.8%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.86%)
PIBTL 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
PPL 120.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.91%)
PRL 24.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.67%)
PTC 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.87%)
SEARL 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.42%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
TOMCL 35.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.9%)
TPLP 8.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.89%)
TRG 58.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.52%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,511 Decreased By -87.9 (-1.02%)
BR30 27,226 Decreased By -386.2 (-1.4%)
KSE100 79,847 Decreased By -824.7 (-1.02%)
KSE30 25,462 Decreased By -291.7 (-1.13%)
Jul 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of Powell testimony

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 02:40pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields dipped on Wednesday on concerns after rising the previous day about monetary policy and politics, with traders waiting for the second day of US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 3 basis points (bps) to 2.55% after climbing 4 bps on Tuesday.

Yields move inversely to prices.

France’s 10-year bond yield was down 5 bps to 3.211%, taking the gap between French and German yields 3 bps lower to 66 bps.

Euro zone bond yields tick higher as traders await Fed’s Powell

The so-called spread has been in focus during France’s election period.

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 5 bps at 3.907%, and the gap between Italian and German yields narrowed 3 bps to 136 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was 2 bps lower at 2.909%.

European Central Bank Euro zone government bond Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of Powell testimony

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Relief announced for protected power consumers: Country has navigated hard times, says PM

Tajir Dost Scheme: Registration process to begin in 42 cities: FBR

ECNEC approves ML-1 Phase I

PPP and SIC force govt to defer SOEs bill

Suki Kinari project will commence generation from Nov

Wahab Riaz, Abdul Razzaq sacked from selection committee after T20 World Cup debacle

Oil slips on easing US Gulf supply concerns, weak China inflation

Gold price per tola increases Rs600 in Pakistan

Hydropower project: Riali-II to be processed on ‘must run & take-and-pay’ basis

Read more stories