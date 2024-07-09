AGL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
AIRLINK 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.64%)
BOP 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.55%)
CNERGY 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.21%)
DFML 44.99 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (5.54%)
DGKC 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.21%)
FCCL 23.43 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.09%)
FFBL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (5.31%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
HUBC 162.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.12%)
HUMNL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.08%)
KEL 4.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.16%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.62%)
NBP 52.30 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.25%)
OGDC 134.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.71%)
PAEL 26.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.92%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 124.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 25.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.49%)
SEARL 61.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.32%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TOMCL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.68%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
TREET 15.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 59.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
UNITY 30.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,612 Increased By 37 (0.43%)
BR30 27,664 Increased By 202.5 (0.74%)
KSE100 80,805 Increased By 239.1 (0.3%)
KSE30 25,810 Increased By 20 (0.08%)
Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields tick higher as traders await Fed’s Powell

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 01:01pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields inched higher on Tuesday as investors waited for testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, days after a weak jobs report pointed to a slowdown in the US economy.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose 1 basis point (bp) to 2.533%.

Yields move inversely to prices.

The German benchmark yield has fallen over the last week as data have suggested the US economy is slowing, adding to hopes that the Fed can cut rates this year and bolstering expectations of further reductions from the European Central Bank.

France’s 10-year bond yield was up 2 bps at 3.195% after Sunday’s election resulted in a hung parliament with an unexpectedly strong showing from the left-wing grouping.

It fell 4 bps on Monday after the results were announced. The closely watched gap between French and German borrowing costs, which rose to the highest since 2012 in late June at 85 bps on fears of a far-right victory, held steady at 66 bps.

Powell is set to testify to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, ahead of US inflation figures on Thursday.

Euro zone bond yields hold steady before inflation data

“Whereas in the US we see the rate-cutting narrative picking up momentum, in the eurozone the direction is less evident,” Michiel Tukker, senior European rates strategist at ING, said.

“The data in the eurozone has simply been more mixed regarding the direction of the economy, with headline inflation coming down, services inflation and wage growth remaining stubborn, and labour markets showing few signs of deterioration.”

Italy’s 10-year yield was higher by 3 bps at 3.919% after falling for the previous two sessions, and the gap between Italian and German yields widened 2 bps to 139 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to ECB rate expectations, was little changed at 2.911%.

Euro zone government bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields tick higher as traders await Fed’s Powell

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal increase against US dollar

May 9 riots: we oppose vandalism, arson, US State Dept says

KSE-100 crosses 81,000 as buying shows no signs of slowing

Govt embarks on the path of rightsizing itself

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Oil prices hold steady as concerns over hurricane damage ease

India, Russia relationship based on mutual trust and respect, Modi says

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Read more stories