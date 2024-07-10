AGL 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.98%)
BNP Paribas, Mistral AI ink partnership deal

Reuters Published 10 Jul, 2024 11:55am

BNP Paribas has entered into a comprehensive partnership agreement with Mistral AI covering all of its current and future commercial models, the French bank said on Tuesday.

The deal, which expands a relationship that started in September, will see BNP Paribas implement Mistral AI’s large language models across multiple business areas, such as customer support, sales and IT, it said.

BNP Paribas hikes cost cuts by 400mn euros after weak results

“Generative AI has significant potential to enhance our client offering across sales, trading, research and more, and I am excited to continue our work with Mistral AI towards that goal,” Olivier Osty, Head of BNP Paribas Global Markets, said in a statement.

AI BNP Paribas

