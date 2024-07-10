AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Office bearers of Students’ Council: SMIU organises oath taking ceremony

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s Directorate of Students Affairs and Counselling organized Oath Taking Ceremony of newly elected office bearers of the Students’ Council for year 2024-25 on Tuesday at the Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Auditorium.

The Vice Chancellor of SMIU Dr Mujeeb Sahrai administered oath to them. The Student’s Council is comprised of eight students’ societies including Debating Society, Literary Society, Character Building Society, Art Society, Science Society, Community Service Society, Music Society and Sports Society. In the month of May 2024 elections of the societies had held where about 2000 registered voters have cast their vote.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Mujeeb Sahrai in his speech at the ceremony congratulated the new elected representatives of the Students’ Council. At the same time, he praised the contribution and selfless services of the outgoing office bearers of the Students’ Council of 2022-23.

He said Sindh Madressatul Islam University is one of the few educational institutions of the country where students are democratically electing their office bearers to groom their fellow students under the democratic culture. He said SMIU’s Students’ Council is playing a significant role in character and confidence building, development of leadership qualities, patience, tolerance and democratic values among the students of the university.

Additionally, the Vice Chancellor said the SMIU’s eight student’s societies not only organise their own creative and students focused activities on regular basis but they also support the administration and faculty during the mega events which the SMIU organises time to time.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai advised the new office bearers of the Students’ Council that they shouldn’t not confine themselves within the premises of SMIU, but they should go to the other educational institutions of Karachi city, other parts of Sindh province and other provinces of the country to observe their working environment, meet students including special persons there and create a bond of cooperation with them.

He said SMIU’s administration will fully support the SMIU’s Students’ Council in their activities because he fully understands its importance.

Dr Mujeeb Sahrai announced that the national and international leadership programme of SMIU will also be launched from this year to provide exposure to the students to visit national and international institutions.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the Director of Students Affairs and Counselling Muhammad Naeem Ahmed and his team for conducting fair elections and organising the successful oath taking ceremony and other activities.

Before it, Director of Students’ Affairs Muhammad Naeem Ahmed presented welcome address and congratulated the newly elected office bearers of the Student’s Council. He hoped that they will work for betterment of their fellow students and the university like their predecessors with dedication. He also lauded the services of previous body of the council that remarkably played their due role during their tenure.

Later on, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai along with Deans Dr Zahid Ali Channar, Dr Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor on Academics Dr Abdul Hafeez Khan, Director DSA Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, Registrar Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Controller Examinations Furqan Iftikhar and other officials distributed shields, certificate and souvenirs among patrons of the Students’ Societies, outstanding students of the former Students’ Council as well as its all office bearers. The students and Director Student’s Affairs also presented souvenir to the Vice Chancellor.

On this occasion a video report of the activities of former Students’ Council was also presented. Ms Zonaira Jalali, Manager Students Affairs conducted the proceedings.

