Markets Print 2024-07-10
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (July 09, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.03 281.00 AED 75.45 76.20
IEURO 299.31 302.14 SAR 73.71 74.40
GBP 354.13 357.45 INTERBANK 278.30 278.50
JPY 1.70 1.74
=========================================================================
