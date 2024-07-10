AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
Markets Print 2024-07-10

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 09, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2024 03:14am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 09, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 80,672.06
High:                      81,087.43
Low:                       80,530.86
Net Change:                   105.85
Volume (000):                309,526
Value (000):              13,781,331
Makt Cap (000)         2,534,098,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,956.31
NET CH                    (+) 531.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,992.37
NET CH                     (+) 51.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,167.59
NET CH                    (-) 175.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,774.93
NET CH                    (-) 105.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,793.82
NET CH                     (+) 20.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,993.54
NET CH                     (+) 24.26
------------------------------------
As on:                09- JULY -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

