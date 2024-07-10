Markets Print 2024-07-10
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 09, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 80,672.06
High: 81,087.43
Low: 80,530.86
Net Change: 105.85
Volume (000): 309,526
Value (000): 13,781,331
Makt Cap (000) 2,534,098,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,956.31
NET CH (+) 531.15
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,992.37
NET CH (+) 51.29
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,167.59
NET CH (-) 175.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,774.93
NET CH (-) 105.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,793.82
NET CH (+) 20.85
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,993.54
NET CH (+) 24.26
------------------------------------
As on: 09- JULY -2024
====================================
