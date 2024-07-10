KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (July 09, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 80,672.06 High: 81,087.43 Low: 80,530.86 Net Change: 105.85 Volume (000): 309,526 Value (000): 13,781,331 Makt Cap (000) 2,534,098,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,956.31 NET CH (+) 531.15 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,992.37 NET CH (+) 51.29 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,167.59 NET CH (-) 175.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,774.93 NET CH (-) 105.46 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,793.82 NET CH (+) 20.85 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,993.54 NET CH (+) 24.26 ------------------------------------ As on: 09- JULY -2024 ====================================

