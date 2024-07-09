AGL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.61%)
AIRLINK 95.89 Increased By ▲ 5.19 (5.72%)
BOP 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.59%)
CNERGY 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
DFML 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.7%)
DGKC 91.50 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.66%)
FCCL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFBL 38.06 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (5.2%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 162.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (6.86%)
KEL 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.58%)
NBP 52.15 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.96%)
OGDC 134.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.47%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
PIBTL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.26%)
PPL 123.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.68%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.86%)
SEARL 61.90 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (4.92%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TOMCL 35.67 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
TPLP 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
TREET 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
UNITY 33.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.79%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.59%)
BR100 8,606 Increased By 30.9 (0.36%)
BR30 27,662 Increased By 200.2 (0.73%)
KSE100 80,672 Increased By 105.9 (0.13%)
KSE30 25,754 Decreased By -36.1 (-0.14%)
Copper prices rise slightly; markets eye Fed chair's testimony

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024 02:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices edged up marginally in London on Tuesday, as market participants exercised caution ahead of the testimony of the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.1% to $9,922.50 per metric ton by 0343 GMT, while the most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) eased 0.1% to 80,250 yuan ($11,034.72) a ton.

Markets participants awaited for clues on the path of interest rates from Powell’s scheduled testimony before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copper prices are influenced by interest rates in the United States as they impact the US dollar and the global economic growth outlook, which can eventually hurt or boost demand of the metal.

Also supporting copper prices are signs of improving physical demand from top consumer China, evidenced by the discount to import copper into China flipping to a premium of $3 a ton on Friday.

However, the demand recovery is fragile because the premium returned to zero on Monday and is still far below the premium level above $100 a ton seen in December last year.

LME aluminium dipped 0.2% to $2,526.50 a ton, nickel declined 0.7% to $17,355, zinc eased 0.4% to $2,944.50, lead fell 0.4% to $2,223.50 while tin was almost unchanged at $34,220.

Copper steady as weak dollar counters sluggish demand in China

SHFE aluminium rose 0.3% to 20,445 yuan a ton, lead edged up 0.1% at 19,640 yuan, tin increased 0.1% to 278,010 yuan, while nickel dropped 0.9% to 136,970 yuan and zinc declined 0.8% to 24,400 yuan.

SHFE tin hit its highest since May 30 earlier in the session at 278,200 yuan a ton, after inventories in SHFE warehouses fell for the sixth straight week to 14,982 tons on Friday, the lowest since April 19.

