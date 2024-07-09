AGL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
Business & Finance

First Abu Dhabi Bank gives initial guidance for $750mn debt sale

Reuters Published 09 Jul, 2024

The UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank has given initial price guidance for the sale of $750 million Tier 2 Capital Securities, a document showed on Tuesday.

It gave initial guidance of about 185 basis points over US Treasuries for a 10.5-year debt transaction, non-callable for 5.5 years, the document showed.

First Abu Dhabi Bank to raise at least $750mn in dollar bonds

The UAE’s biggest lender has hired Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, J.P. Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the debt sale, the document added.

