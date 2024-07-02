AIRLINK 88.73 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.35%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.75%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.93%)
DFML 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (6.46%)
DGKC 90.48 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.79%)
FCCL 22.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (4.43%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
GGL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.27%)
HASCOL 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
HBL 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.84%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.15%)
HUMNL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.51%)
KEL 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
KOSM 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.53%)
OGDC 136.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.18%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.81%)
PPL 123.77 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.37%)
PRL 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 58.68 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1%)
SNGP 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TRG 62.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.89%)
UNITY 31.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 99.6 (1.2%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By 275.2 (1.03%)
KSE100 79,549 Increased By 724.9 (0.92%)
KSE30 25,579 Increased By 210 (0.83%)
Euro zone bond yields hold steady before inflation data

Reuters Published 02 Jul, 2024 03:01pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were little changed on Tuesday after rising sharply the previous day, as investors waited for June inflation data for the bloc due at 0900 GMT (1100 CET).

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, fell 1 basis point (bp) to 2.598%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Italy’s 10-year yield was lower by 0.8 basis points at 4.099%, and the gap between Italian and German bond yields held at 150 bps.

Euro zone bond yields hit two-week high, inflation back in focus

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was down 1.3 bps at 2.908%.

France’s 10-year yield was 0.6 bps lower at 3.342%.

The gap between France and Germany’s 10-year yields held steady at 74 bps.

Euro zone government bond

