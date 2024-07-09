Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Jazz made Farrukh as CFO, CEO MFH

Published 09 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Jazz has appointed Farrukh Khan as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and CEO of Micro-Finance Holdings (MFH), starting September 15th, 2024, said a press release.

Farrukh, currently the CEO of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), will also join the board of Mobilink Microfinance Bank. He succeeds GáborKocsis, who will stay until year-end to ensure a smooth transition.

With over 30 years of leadership experience, including roles at Acumen Fund, BMA Capital Management, and American Express, Farrukh is expected to boost Jazz's financial strategy.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, emphasized Farrukh’s critical role in Jazz’s transition to a ServiceCo, a vision aiming to double revenue by 2027 through ventures like JazzCash, Garaj, and Tamasha. Farrukh expressed his excitement about driving financial innovation and supporting Jazz's expansion into new sectors during this transformative period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

