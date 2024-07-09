Fire at PSX successfully doused

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) compound was affected by a fire on Monday at a broker’s office that caused limited damage to the building housing the brokerage-firms.

However, there was no risk or damage to the PSX office building, trading systems, servers and connectivity at the Exchange.

Amidst the fire threat, PSX exercised high security alert and caution whereby no one was allowed to enter the main compound of the building except essential personnel, firefighters and fire-fighting crew.

Given the high security measures taken by PSX whereby in the past PSX had faced terrorism threats as well, non-essential persons were not allowed inside the main compound as this may have caused distraction in the firefighting process.

PSX duly apologised for this restriction. However, given the sensitivity of the situation, these restrictions were enforced to avoid occurrence of any untoward incident.

PSX requests cooperation from all persons concerned at this sensitive juncture until normalcy is fully restored and routine operations at the Exchange are resumed.

