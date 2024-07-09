Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-07-09

US seeks to boost scrutiny on property deals near military facilities

AFP Published 09 Jul, 2024 07:21am

WASHINGTON: The United States plans to broaden oversight of foreigners’ real estate transactions on properties close to military installations, the Treasury Department said Monday, as concerns involving Chinese land purchases grow.

“President (Joe) Biden and I remain committed to using our strong investment screening tool to defend America’s national security, including actions that protect military installations from external threats,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Under a proposed rule, more than 50 facilities will be added to a list of sites where surrounding property transactions may be reviewed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) — taking the total figure to 227.

CFIUS’s jurisdiction covers land purchases as well.

The concern is that a foreigner’s purchase or lease of certain properties could allow them to collect intelligence or “expose national security activities” to foreign surveillance risks, the Treasury noted. A senior Treasury official said CFIUS’s jurisdiction was “country-agnostic” and did not specify if the latest rule was aimed at quelling concerns directed at specific countries like China or Russia.

In May, US authorities announced that a Chinese-owned crypto firm was barred from using land near a strategic US nuclear missile base, over national security concerns.

MineOne Partners Limited was ordered to divest from land it bought in 2022, which sat less than a mile from Wyoming’s Francis E. Warren Air Force Base — home to Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

China US Janet Yellen US Treasury Department CFIUS

Comments

200 characters

US seeks to boost scrutiny on property deals near military facilities

Bid to raise subsidy for protected power users: Further cut in FY25 PSDP likely

Aviation panel told: PIACL sell-off process almost over

Infrastructure projects: G2G pact with Denmark on the cards

Gwadar free area, tariff area: FBR allows transactions in PKR

Tax-to-GDP ratio in FY24 stands at 9pc: FBR

PM announces solar-power package for Balochistan farmers

Highest returns in Q2: Banks dominate Asia-Pacific lenders ranking: S&P Global

RoI, capacity payments and other terms: Senate panel may initiate probe into IPP pacts

Collection via PPO: Rs4bn payment issue will be resolved, Aurangzeb tells KE

Overbilling: Naqvi orders FIA to probe Discos’ data

Read more stories