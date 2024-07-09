Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 09 Jul, 2024 05:31am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 08, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               278.73   280.50    AED                75.41     76.15
EURO                299.25   302.10    SAR                73.65     74.35
GBP                 354.24   357.62    INTERBANK         278.40    278.60
JPY                                                        1.70      1.74
=========================================================================

