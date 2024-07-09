Markets Print 2024-07-09
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (July 08, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 278.73 280.50 AED 75.41 76.15
EURO 299.25 302.10 SAR 73.65 74.35
GBP 354.24 357.62 INTERBANK 278.40 278.60
JPY 1.70 1.74
=========================================================================
