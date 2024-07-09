KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 08, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 80,566.21 High: 80,737.71 Low: 80,192.31 Net Change: 353.42 Volume (000): 138,374 Value (000): 8,592,844 Makt Cap (000) 2,530,778,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,425.16 NET CH (+) 227.56 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,941.08 NET CH (+) 94.09 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,342.74 NET CH (+) 228.42 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,880.39 NET CH (+) 73.94 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,772.97 NET CH (+) 35.17 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,969.28 NET CH (-) 8.99 ------------------------------------ As on: 08- JULY -2024 ====================================

