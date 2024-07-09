Jul 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 08, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 80,566.21
High:                      80,737.71
Low:                       80,192.31
Net Change:                   353.42
Volume (000):                138,374
Value (000):               8,592,844
Makt Cap (000)         2,530,778,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,425.16
NET CH                    (+) 227.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,941.08
NET CH                     (+) 94.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,342.74
NET CH                    (+) 228.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,880.39
NET CH                     (+) 73.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,772.97
NET CH                     (+) 35.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,969.28
NET CH                      (-) 8.99
------------------------------------
As on:                08- JULY -2024
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

