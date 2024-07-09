Markets Print 2024-07-09
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 08, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 80,566.21
High: 80,737.71
Low: 80,192.31
Net Change: 353.42
Volume (000): 138,374
Value (000): 8,592,844
Makt Cap (000) 2,530,778,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,425.16
NET CH (+) 227.56
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,941.08
NET CH (+) 94.09
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,342.74
NET CH (+) 228.42
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,880.39
NET CH (+) 73.94
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,772.97
NET CH (+) 35.17
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,969.28
NET CH (-) 8.99
------------------------------------
As on: 08- JULY -2024
====================================
