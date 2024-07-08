Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy says Hungary’s Orban cannot be mediator in Ukraine war

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2024 08:20pm

KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban could not mediate between Russia and Ukraine to end the 28-month war, a task he said could only be undertaken by world powers such as China, the U.S. or EU.

Orban visited Kyiv and Moscow for talks last week and met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, describing his unexpected trip to Beijing as the third-leg of a “peace mission”.

As world leaders prepare to head to a NATO summit which starts on Tuesday in Washington, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy said only powerful economies or countries with armed forces much stronger than Russia’s could manage the task of mediation.

“Are there many such countries around the world? Not many. I believe the U.S., and China are such countries. And the EU, not one country, but the whole EU. This could really be an intermediary mission,” Zelenskiy told a news conference during a visit to neighbouring Poland.

Volodymyr Zelensky hails Starmer win, says UK, Ukraine are ‘reliable allies’

Zelenskiy said Orban’s negotiations with Putin, which provoked a rebuke within the European Union, had not been coordinated with Kyiv.

“Even if (Putin) meets with a particular state, this does not mean he wants to end the war,” he said.

Kyiv remains open to proposals from other countries on how to shape the path to peace, but they should align with the Ukrainian vision, in particular a 10-point peace plan, Zelenskiy added.

Ukraine hopes to hold a second international summit to consider its proposals for peace later this year. China, which has close ties to Moscow, did not attend the first meeting in June.

It has been promoting a six-point peace plan it issued with Brazil in May, proposing an international peace conference “at a proper time” and calling for equal participation by both Ukraine and Russia.

Viktor Orban Volodymyr Zelenskiy Ukraine invasion Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine war Ukraine aid Ukraine peace mission

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskiy says Hungary’s Orban cannot be mediator in Ukraine war

Despite disrupted session, KSE-100 settles at new record high

Trading at PSX disrupted after fire incident

Building housing brokerage houses suffers ‘limited damage’, says PSX after fire incident

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

OGDC revitalises oil producing Kunnar-11 well in Sindh

PSX chief Farrukh H. Khan set to join Jazz as CFO

Kenya court rules police killing of journalist Arshad Sharif unlawful

LHC orders removal of Parvez Elahi, family from Passport Control List

President Zardari summons National Assembly session on Tuesday

Modi lands in Russia for first visit since Ukraine offensive

Read more stories