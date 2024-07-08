Jul 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mine blast kills five in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region: governor

AFP Published 08 Jul, 2024 02:33pm

KYIV: Five people were killed, including two children, when their vehicle hit a Russian mine in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region, the governor said on Monday.

“A car hit an enemy mine, killing a 53-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman, a 25-year-old woman, a five-year-old boy and a three-month-old baby,” governor Oleg Synyegubov wrote on social media.

The city of Kharkiv has been regularly targeted by Russian troops, who launched a major ground offensive in the region on May 10.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the offensive in Ukraine’s northeast was intended to create a “buffer zone” to protect Russia’s border Belgorod region from shelling.

At least seven wounded in Russian attack on Ukraine’s Chuhuiv, governor says

Russian forces made their most significant territorial gains in 18 months during the first days of the major ground assault in the area, capturing several Ukrainian border villages and forcing thousands from their homes.

However, officials have said the thrust has since stalled in recent weeks, after Washington partially lifted restrictions on using US-donated weapons to strike inside Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war Russian shelling Kharkiv region Belgorod region Ukraine peace mission

Comments

200 characters

Mine blast kills five in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region: governor

Taxes: Aurangzeb for breaking IMF bailout cycle

Trading resumes at PSX after fire incident causes suspension

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

OGDC revitalises oil producing Kunnar-11 well in Sindh

Israeli tanks storm Gaza City districts, residents report heavy fire

2024 could be world’s hottest year as June breaks records

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,300 in Pakistan

Oil slips as Gaza talks ease supply worries; Hurricane Beryl in focus

Private sector’s participation in privatisation of Discos: World Bank agrees to extend financial support under NLTA

PM underscores need for boosting seaports’ efficiency

Read more stories