KP to streamline development of its ‘oil, gas districts’

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to further improve the production bonus guidelines issued for the better use of revenues in the districts with oil and gas production capacity and to involve the district administrations of the respective districts in the consultation process.

It was stated that work has been started on forming committees for the purpose of using the income from oil and gas reserves discovered in Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan in the development process in the respective districts so that the population related to the natural resources of oil and gas can be maximum benefited.

In this regard, a one-day consultation seminar was held in a local hotel organised by the Energy and Power department regarding the improvement of the guidelines of production bonus funds in the districts with oil and gas.

The special guest of the seminar was Tashfeen Haider, Special Secretary Energy and Power while Additional Secretary Oil and Gas Akhlaq Ahmed, Deputy Secretaries Asif Ali, Javed Afridi and the representative of companies working for the production of oil and gas, Mari Petroleum, Al Haj Petroleum Companies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company and district administration were present.

Tashfeen Haider said that 42 percent of the country’s crude oil production, about 30 thousand barrels of oil per day, is being produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that oil and gas are being produced at 16 places in the southern districts of the province, Kohat, Karak, Hangu and Lakki Marwat, from which the province is getting billions of rupees in the form of royalties and federal excise duty on gas.

Additional Secretary Akhlaq Ahmed Khan said that after the discovery of oil and gas in Lucky Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and North Waziristan, the provincial government has started work on forming committees under consultation to improve production guidelines bonuses.

The development funds will be utilized in a transparent manner through the local representation of these districts.

