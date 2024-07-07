China forex reserves fall to $3.222 trillion in June

BEIJING: China’s foreign exchange reserves fell in June, official data showed on Sunday, as the dollar rose against other major currencies.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, fell by $9.681 billion to $3.222 trillion last month, below the $3.226 trillion total tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and down from $3.232 trillion in May.

The yuan fell 0.3% against the dollar in June, while the dollar last month rose 1.1% against a basket of other major currencies =USD.

China’s central bank refrains from gold purchases for a 2nd month

China held 72.80 million fine troy ounces of gold at the end of June, matching the figure at the end of May.

The value of the gold reserves declined to $169.70 billion at the end of June from $170.96 billion a month earlier.