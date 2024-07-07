AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s central bank refrains from gold purchases for a 2nd month

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2024 10:44am

China’s central bank refrained from gold purchases to its reserves for a second consecutive month in June, official data showed on Sunday.

The pause by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) started in May, when spot gold prices hit a record high.

The previous 18 months of consistent buying by the PBOC, along with demand from other central banks, contributed to the gold rally from March to May.

China held 72.80 million troy ounces of gold at the end of June, unchanged from the end of May, the data showed.

The value of China’s gold reserves fell to $169.70 billion from $170.96 billion.

“It appears that gold prices remain a little too high and the PBOC is waiting for a further pullback before resuming its gold purchasing programme,” said Nitesh Shah, a commodity strategist at WisdomTree.

Demand for gold from central banks has been elevated in the past two years as several countries diversify their foreign currency reserves.

China’s central bank reshuffles monetary policy committee

The PBOC was the largest official sector buyer of gold in 2023, with its biggest additions since at least 1977.

“Our models indicate that we may get a 7% pullback in gold prices this quarter, setting up a perfect opportunity for the PBOC to acquire more gold,” Shah said.

“But it will have to be quick as the metal is likely to rally to all-time highs once again shortly after.”

Gold China central bank

Comments

200 characters

China’s central bank refrains from gold purchases for a 2nd month

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi to review port operations

Joe Biden back on campaign trail as pressure mounts

Oil, gas firms say will invest $5bn in 3 years

Turnover tax on petroleum dealers reversed

Saudi Group acquires majority stake in Shell Pakistan

Security of Chinese citizens: PM orders setting up of safe cities at Dasu, Diamer Bhasha

Policy rate might see a gradual decrease: Aurangzeb

FIA cannot freeze bank accounts without court permission: LHC

Polls open in second round of French parliament vote

Recoveries, theft control: Govt to establish Disco support units

Read more stories