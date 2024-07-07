AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-07

Envoy urges KP businessmen to make investment in Philippines

Amjad Ali Shah Published 07 Jul, 2024 03:08am

PESHAWAR: Ambassador of Republic of Philippines to Pakistan, Maria Agnes M Cervantes said her country gave much importance to further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations with Pakistan and invited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to make investment in potential sectors of the Philippines.

Speaking to members during her visit to Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Saturday, Maria Agnes said prospects for further improving Pak-Philippines bilateral trade and economic relations are brighter and called for launching of joint ventures to improve the existing trade volume between the two countries.

She added both countries have enjoyed cordial trade, cultural and diplomatic relationships.

The envoy stressed the need to fully exploit each other’s potentials and take each other’s experiences to further enhance collaboration in multi-sectors.

The meeting was presided over by senior vice president of the chamber Sanaullah Khan. Apart from Vice President of the SCCI Ejaz Khan Afridi, FPCCI former President Ghazanfar Bilour, former Vice President of the FPCCI Hanif Gohar, Honorary Consul General of Philippines in Karachi Dr Imran Yousuf, Honorary Consul General Philippines in Lahore Fahdal Sheikh, member of 10-members delegation of Philippines and members of business community were present in a large number on the occasion.

During the meeting, a detailed multi-media presentation was given by a senior office of the embassy, highlighting the Philippines historic importance, potentials, trade volume, investment opportunities in important sectors, which was highly appreciated by participants.

Sanaullah Khan while speaking on the occasion stressed the need for further cementing bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Republic of Philippines. The senior office bearer said there is immense potential to enhance mutual trade between Pakistan and the Philippines.

He, however, said joint initiatives must be taken to benefit from each other’s experiences and potentials to improve trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Sanaullah Khan made these remarks during a visit of Maria Agnes M Cervantes, Ambassador of Philippines to Pakistan along with her other members of delegation here at the chamber house on Saturday.

SCCI senior office bearer said KP/Peshawar is the golden gateway to Afghanistan and onward regional countries. He said KP business and trade mostly depend on trade with neighbouring Afghanistan and central Asian republic states.

He also said Pak-Philippines bilateral trade volume is not a true reflection of relations between them. There are ample opportunities to enhance the bilateral trade volume between the two countries.

Pointing out potentials of KP, Sanaullah said that this region is a lucrative destination for the foreign investment, stating that vast opportunities exist for foreign investors to make investment in rich mineral deposits, oil, gas, hydel power generation, tourism and other important sectors in KP.

The chamber senior office bearer stressed the need for exchange of business delegations, holding of joint trade exhibitions, taking each other’s experiences and potentials to improve the mutual trade between the two countries.

FPCCI former President Ghazanfar Bilour also spoke on the occasion and expressed a wish to visit the Philippines with a delegation of the SCCI and explore investment avenues, which was welcomed by Ambassador Maria Agnes M Carvantes.

Former FPCCI VP Hanif Gohar also addressed the meeting and highlighted the potentials of both countries that can improve the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Philippines.

He said the FPCCI delegation will visit the Philippines in August and the visit will play an important role to enhance bilateral trade relations between the two countries.

