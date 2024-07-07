DCs asked to monitor prices of wheat, flour

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to strictly monitor the prices of flour and wheat.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting held to review the prices and availability of food items here on Saturday.

The administrative secretaries of industries, food, and relevant departments attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and Deputy Commissioners participated through video links.

The Chief Secretary said that the sale of food items, including Roti, is higher than the fixed price is not acceptable in any case. He ordered the deputy commissioners to ensure a hundred percent implementation of the rates fixed for Roti.

He said that those who fleece consumers by creating artificial inflation would be dealt with iron hands. He further said that responsibilities should be assigned to price magistrates after allocating areas to them.

The Chief Secretary said that providing relief to the people is the priority of the government. He mentioned that there is no justification for the difference in prices of vegetables in different cities, adding that the relevant market committee would be held responsible in case of price instability.

The Chief Secretary also issued orders regarding prominent display of the rate lists at shops.

The administrative secretaries of industries and food departments gave a detailed briefing at the meeting.

