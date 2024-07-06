Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has encouraged the Pakistan Tax Bar Association to provide essential data to FBR to refine and strengthen the country’s tax system.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tax Bar Association led by its President Anwar Kashif Mumtaz in Islamabad Friday.

The delegation appreciated the efforts of the Government to increase the tax base and conveyed their perspectives on optimizing tax documentation process to enhance efficiency.

Digitalisation of tax system: Contract signed with McKinsey

The Finance Minister acknowledged the valuable feedback from the delegation and underscored the government’s commitment to digitalization efforts aimed at reducing human intervention and increasing transparency within the tax administration. He highlighted the pivotal role of IT sector as one of the engines of economic growth.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to ongoing collaboration and dialogue aimed at achieving enhanced fiscal efficiency and economic development.