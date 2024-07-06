AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
GGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HASCOL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.96%)
HBL 138.70 Increased By ▲ 6.60 (5%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
SNGP 68.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.57%)
SSGC 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,500 Increased By 3.9 (0.05%)
BR30 27,191 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.36%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-07-06

Farrukh steps down as PSX CEO

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 05:44am

KARACHI: Farrukh H Khan tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) on Thursday (July 4)

Farrukh expressed that it was a great honour to serve PSX as CEO and acknowledged the support of all market participants, including domestic shareholders, PSBA, and the media. He thanked PSX’s Board, Chairperson and SECP for their guidance throughout his tenure and the Chinese Consortium for their consistent support and guidance.

An emergency meeting of PSX’s Board was convened on Friday to consider Farrukh H. Khan’s resignation. The Board, with the utmost respect for Khan’s decision to pursue other opportunities, accepted his resignation and acknowledged Khan’s contribution to the progress that PSX and Pakistan’s capital markets have achieved during his tenure.

The performance of the stock exchange at its heights today is a testament to the strong partnership between the Chairperson and Khan, who have worked together to lift the results of PSX in the last few years.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX farrukh h khan BoD of PSX PSX CEO

Comments

200 characters

Farrukh steps down as PSX CEO

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories