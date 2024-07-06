Farrukh steps down as PSX CEO

KARACHI: Farrukh H Khan tendered his resignation from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) on Thursday (July 4)

Farrukh expressed that it was a great honour to serve PSX as CEO and acknowledged the support of all market participants, including domestic shareholders, PSBA, and the media. He thanked PSX’s Board, Chairperson and SECP for their guidance throughout his tenure and the Chinese Consortium for their consistent support and guidance.

An emergency meeting of PSX’s Board was convened on Friday to consider Farrukh H. Khan’s resignation. The Board, with the utmost respect for Khan’s decision to pursue other opportunities, accepted his resignation and acknowledged Khan’s contribution to the progress that PSX and Pakistan’s capital markets have achieved during his tenure.

The performance of the stock exchange at its heights today is a testament to the strong partnership between the Chairperson and Khan, who have worked together to lift the results of PSX in the last few years.

