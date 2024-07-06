KP Governor for empowerment of women & youth

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that measures should be taken for empowerment of women and youth and to train them according to demands of modern technology and market.

The governor expressed these views while visiting National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) Islamabad on Friday. On the occasion, the KP governor was also briefed by Chairperson of NVTTC, Gulmina Bilal and Executive Director, Muhammad Aamir about working of the commission.

He said that Pakistani technician workers are serving outside the country as ambassadors. They played a significant role in sending foreign exchange. He said that a majority of labourers working in Gulf countries belong to Pakistan and added that they can earn a better livelihood in native areas if provided training in modern technologies.

He said, “Youth and women will also be provided trainings in field of mining, tourism and gemstone sector enabling them to explore opportunities in Central Asian States.”

The governor also urged authorities in NVTTC to develop a liaison with universities and educational institutions to train youth in modern and diversified fields. He also assured his cooperation to the commission in training youth and women.

He was also informed that training of about 1,000 children are underway in the commission under BISP while more than 600,000 youth were provided training in various fields.

The chairperson of NVTTC said that actions would be taken on proposals of the KP governor and steps would be taken to train youth and women in modern fields of technology.

