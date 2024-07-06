AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-07-06

KP Governor for empowerment of women & youth

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that measures should be taken for empowerment of women and youth and to train them according to demands of modern technology and market.

The governor expressed these views while visiting National Vocational Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) Islamabad on Friday. On the occasion, the KP governor was also briefed by Chairperson of NVTTC, Gulmina Bilal and Executive Director, Muhammad Aamir about working of the commission.

He said that Pakistani technician workers are serving outside the country as ambassadors. They played a significant role in sending foreign exchange. He said that a majority of labourers working in Gulf countries belong to Pakistan and added that they can earn a better livelihood in native areas if provided training in modern technologies.

He said, “Youth and women will also be provided trainings in field of mining, tourism and gemstone sector enabling them to explore opportunities in Central Asian States.”

The governor also urged authorities in NVTTC to develop a liaison with universities and educational institutions to train youth in modern and diversified fields. He also assured his cooperation to the commission in training youth and women.

He was also informed that training of about 1,000 children are underway in the commission under BISP while more than 600,000 youth were provided training in various fields.

The chairperson of NVTTC said that actions would be taken on proposals of the KP governor and steps would be taken to train youth and women in modern fields of technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP youth Faisal Karim Kundi empowerment of women NVTTC

Comments

200 characters

KP Governor for empowerment of women & youth

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories