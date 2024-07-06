AGL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
AIRLINK 89.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.47%)
DFML 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
DGKC 89.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.6%)
FCCL 22.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.79%)
FFBL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
FFL 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
HUBC 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.69%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.06%)
KOSM 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.29%)
NBP 46.92 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (8.49%)
OGDC 132.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.8%)
PAEL 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.13%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
PPL 122.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
PRL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
PTC 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
SEARL 58.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.37%)
TOMCL 35.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.24%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
TREET 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
TRG 60.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.33%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
BR100 8,496 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 27,202 Decreased By -87.8 (-0.32%)
KSE100 80,213 Decreased By -70 (-0.09%)
KSE30 25,712 Decreased By -80 (-0.31%)
Jul 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-07-06

Govt urged not to succumb to IMF pressure

Recorder Report Published 06 Jul, 2024 06:36am

KARACHI: President of United Business Group (UBG), Zubair Tufail has said that the government should not mortgage the national economy by succumbing to IMF pressure and accepting all its conditions verbatim.

He emphasised that justice must be done to all sectors of the economy; otherwise, the resulting deterioration in economic conditions will be beyond the control of the current or any future government.

He called for an end to measures against the textile sector, which is the largest employment provider after exports and agriculture. It appears that the government has decided to shirk its responsibilities.

He urged the Finance Minister to visit the FPCCI head office and meet with representatives of the affected business sectors to address their issues promptly.

During a discussion with former Senior Vice President of FPCCI Mazhar Ali Nasir, former Vice President Shakeel Ahmed Dhingra, UBG spokesperson Gulzar Feroz, and other businessmen, Zubair Tufail mentioned that following the announcement of the federal budget for the new fiscal year 2024-2025, a new wave of inflation has emerged across the country from July 1. Prices of all goods have skyrocketed, heralding an economic storm for the national economy.

Zubair Tufail said that no business sector in the country is satisfied with the federal budget. The abundance of taxes has caused distress for everyone. The business community is also extremely worried about how they will bear the burden of undue taxes, with many sectors facing double taxation.

The new budget is extremely disappointing for exporters, who bring in the most foreign exchange for the country. The construction sector and petroleum dealers have threatened to go on strike by shutting down their businesses. Prices of all commodities have increased in the markets, and exporters have rejected the end of the "Final Tax Regime."

He mentioned that industries using electricity as raw material are already burdened with record-high unit costs. In such circumstances, the decision to impose fixed charges should be reversed. The government should immediately address the anomalies in the federal budget and find better solutions.

He stated that the indiscriminate taxes imposed on food items in the federal budget have caused a sharp increase in their prices. The public will be crushed by the inflation created by the new federal finance minister, as the prices of lentils, meat, gram flour, powdered milk, oil, ghee, spices, and all other items have reached the highest levels in history.

Zubair Tufail further stated that the IT sector is like a bright chapter in Pakistan's economy. The General Sales Tax (GST) on essential IT hardware for computers has been increased from 5% to 10%, which will significantly raise the cost of necessary technology. This increase will affect both new and existing IT companies.

Zubair Tufail mentioned that the recent increase in petroleum product prices will have extremely negative effects on industrial production and will further increase the prices of almost all household items, so this increase should also be reversed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy inflation IMF Taxes FBR business community United Business Group UBG Zubair Tufail IMF and Pakistan Economic distress Budget FY25 Live budget 2024 2025

Comments

200 characters

Govt urged not to succumb to IMF pressure

RLNG tariffs: APTMA opposes Rs50bn cross subsidies to fertiliser sector

Senate passes SOEs amendment bill

Senate panel directs MoC: ‘EDF should prioritise export boost over infrastructure projects’

Financial system shows steady performance: SBP

Dues hit Rs97.697bn mark: SSGC disconnects supply to PSML

Discos’ consumers: Nepra notifies Rs3.33 per unit FCA for May

Power sector’s circular debt reaches Rs2,655bn by May

Fatal accidents: Nepra imposes Rs115m fine on Discos

Aurangzeb urges PTBA to lend a helping hand to FBR in improving tax system

SC concerned at no budgetary allocation for climate fund

Read more stories