Soneri Bank celebrates opening of its 500th branch in Karachi

KARACHI: Soneri Bank announced the grand opening of its 500th branch, located in Karachi, Khayaban-e-Shamsheer. This milestone event underscores Soneri Bank’s commitment to bringing banking services closer to our customers’ doorsteps and supporting SBP’s objective of bringing the unbanked sector into the banking fold.

The grand opening ceremony was a significant event, graced by Jameel Ahmed, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, as Chief Guest, and attended by distinguished members of Soneri Bank’s leadership.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by Jameel Ahmed, Governor of SBP, and Amin Feerasta, Chairman of Soneri Bank, alongside several high-ranking dignitaries from the Soneri Management Team.

Jameel Ahmed praised Soneri Bank’s expansion efforts stating, “Soneri Bank’s journey to this milestone is commendable. Their dedication to enhancing banking services aligns with our vision of a robust and inclusive financial sector.”

Amin A. Feerasta, Chairman, Soneri Bank, expressed his enthusiasm for the new branch and its offerings saying, “Today, as we celebrate the opening of our 500th branch, we reinforce our dedication to innovation, growth, and excellence in customer service.”

