Business & Finance Print 2024-07-06

FFC partners with Agrilift

Published 06 Jul, 2024

ISLAMABAD: Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) “Partner in Prosperity,” has entered into a strategic partnership with Agrilift to scale their agricultural practices in Pakistan through the introduction of latest Agtech. This collaboration aims to modernize farming practices, thus enhancing national food security and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Through this alliance, FFC and Agrilift will introduce an innovative “Agtech” based Agri Services model, starting with 18,000 acres across Pakistan. Key components of this initiative include deployment of modern technology, comprehensive advisory services from soil assessment to fertilization, and farmer capacity building through various training programs.

Jahangir Piracha, MD & CEO of FFC, emphasized the significance of this partnership, highlighting FFC’s dedication to supporting farmers and enhancing crop yields amid economic challenges. He stated, “By leveraging Agrilift’s innovative solutions and sustainable practices, FFC aims to empower farmers, ensuring food security and stability for future generations.”

Speaking on the occasion, Jawwad Hasan, CEO and Co-Founder of Agrilift, emphasized that the implementation of advanced technologies will contribute to increased farmer incomes, and the promotion of sustainable growth nationwide. He said, “Our top priority is to uplift farmers by enhancing crop yields, a crucial step in mitigating the food insecurity crisis that has impacted 14% of the population in Pakistan, up from 2% in 2019.”

