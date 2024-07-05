Erdogan says Putin visit could help Turkiye-Syria ties

ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a possible visit to Turkiye by Russia’s Vladimir Putin could pave the way for a new period in Turkiye-Syria rapprochement, broadcaster NTV and other media reported on Friday.

“We may extend an invitation to Mr. Putin along with (Syrian President) Bashar al-Assad. If Mr. Putin can carry out a visit to Turkiye, this could be the start of a new process,” he was cited as telling reporters on a return flight from Kazakhstan where he met the Russian president.

Tayyip Erdogan says Turkiye stands with Lebanon in light of tensions with Israel

It was unclear whether the invite Erdogan mentioned is for a visit by Assad to Turkiye or a meeting elsewhere.

He added that only Islamic State and Kurdish were against Turkiye and Syria restoring ties, which had been severed following the 2011 Syrian civil war when Ankara supported rebels looking to oust Assad.