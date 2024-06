ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkiye stood in solidarity with Lebanon in light of growing tensions with Israel and called on regional countries to also support Beirut.

Turkiye’s Erdogan says ‘spirit of United Nations dead in Gaza’

Speaking in parliament, Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu planned to spread the Gaza war to the region and that this would lead to a “catastrophe”, adding the Western support for Israel was “pitiful”.