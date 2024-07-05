At least three killed, several injured in Mardan bomb blast

At least three people were killed and eight others injured on Friday in an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Mardan district, Aaj News reported.

As per reports, an explosive device was planted on a bridge which went off as a police vehicle was passing.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Takht Bhai and Mardan Medical Complex.

A large contingent of police arrived at the scene and launched a search operation.

In February, at least four policemen were martyred and five others were injured in a blast targeting a police vehicle in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan in KPK.